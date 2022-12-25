Developing Zach Wilson doesn't seem to be the priority at this point 

Entering this season, Zach Wilson’s development was the most important thing for the Jets. Not anymore.

The Jets, losers of four straight, are still alive in the AFC playoff race. It seemed bleak after their loss to Jacksonville on Thursday night, but the Dolphins’ loss to Green Bay on Sunday kept the Jets one game out of the seventh and final playoff spot with two games to go. They are tied with the Patriots, Titans and Steelers at 7-8.

The Jets are at Seattle on New Year’s Day and close out the regular season in Miami in Week 18 in what could be a battle for the AFC’s last playoff berth.

Trusting Wilson in such a big spot when he’s struggling physically and mentally doesn’t seem like a smart move. It certainly would open up Robert Saleh for a lot of criticism if he gave Wilson the ball and the Jets fall for the fifth consecutive time.

If Mike White gets cleared to play this week, the Jets likely will turn to him. White will get more scans of his fractured ribs on Monday after missing the last two games.

That doctor’s appointment could mean the difference between the Jets ending their playoff drought at 11 seasons and a disappointing end to what once was a promising season.

Either way, on Friday, Saleh sounded as if he were leaning against going back to Wilson when he discussed whether it would be beneficial to play him to give him more experience and for the Jets to fully evaluate him.

At the time, Saleh also said “thinking playoffs is far-fetched,” but that certainly has changed.

“You can make an argument for everybody on the roster to continue giving them opportunities and all that,” Saleh said. “There’s also cons to it. You got to think about the player and where he’s at and whether or not you’re doing more damage or you’re helping.

“Of course, there’s other players on the football team, the people he’s surrounded with and their play. Everybody’s play affects one another. You just want to make sure you’re making the best decisions for the team and not just say, ‘Let’s just give this guy reps just to get this guy reps.’ ”

Wilson was benched in Thursday’s embarrassing 19-3 loss in the Jets’ home finale. Fourth-string quarterback Chris Streveler replaced him.

The plan was to use Streveler to jump-start the running game and bring Wilson back. Saleh scrapped that when he saw that Streveler was able to move the offense. Afterward, Saleh said Wilson’s biggest issue right now is “confidence.”

The Jets can’t afford to bring back Wilson if his confidence is wavering or his teammates’ belief in the second-year quarterback is shaky at best. Wilson has lost his last three starts. White went 1-2 in his three starts, but the Jets were galvanized by him and had a chance to win all three games.

Wilson led the Jets to three first downs in seven possessions against the Jaguars. He threw for 92 yards and no touchdowns. It was the second time in three games that he didn’t reach 100 yards and the fifth time this season that he didn’t throw a touchdown pass.

“You’re just trying to find some confidence on the field,” he said. “I’m just trying to feel rhythm and flow and confidence and just the ability to just feel like things are there. I haven’t been able to find that for myself and that’s the goal, that’s the search.”

If White isn’t cleared, Saleh’s choices are to stick with Wilson against Seattle or start Joe Flacco and use Streveler for some running packages.

The offense’s issues go beyond Wilson, though. The offensive line has taken steps backward in the last several weeks, as has the running game.

The Jets have averaged 64 rushing yards and 3 yards per carry in the last three games. Saleh said it’s been “putrid.” Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said it “has not been acceptable on all levels.”

Getting the running game going is critical for the Jets. It would take some of the heat off whoever leads the Jets’ offense in Seattle in a game that could set up a win-and-get-in finale in Miami.