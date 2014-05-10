John Idzik uses all 12 of his picks

From Day 1, John Idzik has stressed the importance of the NFL draft.

“That will be a lifeline for us, year-in and year-out,” he told reporters during his introductory press conference in Jan. 2013.

But few thought the Jets general manager would actually use all 12 of his picks in 2014. But Idzik ultimately stayed true to his words, amassing three wide receivers, three linebackers, two cornerbacks, one guard, one quarterback, one safety and one tight end:

S Calvin Pryor (Round 1)

TE Jace Amaro (Round 2)

CB Dexter McDougle (Round 3)

WR Jalen Saunders (Round 4)

WR Shaq Evans (Round 4)

OL Dakota Dozier (Round 4)

ILB Jeremiah George (Round 5)

CB Brandon Dixon (Round 6)

WR Quincy Enunwa (Round 6)

DE IK Enemkpali (Round 6)

QB Tajh Boyd (Round 6)

OLB Trevor Reilly (Round 7)

"There's a common thread with all these players," Idzik said. "They're aggressive and they have a passion for the game. They fit the Jet profile."

The Jets entered Saturday with a league-high nine picks. "Did we have opportunities? Yeah, we had opportunities," Idzik said, adding that it was ultimately more beneficial to the team to draft all 12 players.

About an hour before Round 4 began, Senior Director of College Scouting Terry Bradway and Senior Director of College Scouting Jeff Bauer expresed optimism about what lay ahead.

“Yesterday was a good day, but today should be a really good day,” said Bradway. “Nine picks is the most I’ve ever had in one day. …I love the way the board is set. There’s some really good options there.”

Bauer said area scouts couldn't help but be excited heading into the later rounds. “We know this back part of the draft,” said Bauer. “And we’ve worked it hard.”