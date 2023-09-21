Jets OL coach Keith Carter blames himself for Aaron Rodgers' injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Jets offensive line coach Keith Carter blamed himself for Aaron Rodgers suffering a season-ending injury in the season opener against Buffalo.

Left tackle Duane Brown tried to cut block Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd, who bounced off and had a free run to Rodgers on the Jets’ first series. Rodgers was sacked and tore his left Achilles tendon.

“That’s an unfortunate injury that just kills me,” Carter said. “That is certainly not Duane’s fault. It’s my fault. We asked him to do that. We cut in the past. It unfortunately unfolded that way. I feel terrible for Duane and obviously Aaron.”

FaceTiming with Rodgers

Rodgers is in California rehabbing from his surgery, but he has been a part of some meetings. Zach Wilson and passing-game coordinator Todd Downing said they’ve FaceTimed Rodgers, not to pick his brain, but to keep him involved and let him know they’re thinking of him.

“Those FaceTime sessions aren’t necessarily, ‘What are you thinking on this? Or ‘What would you tell me on this?' " Downing said. "It’s more that we miss our brother, and we want him to be a part of the meeting. Those two have a cool big brother, little brother relationship going on. It’s been fun to watch.”

Brown iffy

Brown (shoulder/hip) has missed both practices this week, putting his availability Sunday against New England in question.

Carter said the Jets “have all the confidence in the world that Duane will be ready to go.” If not, then Billy Turner could play left tackle or Max Mitchell. Carter said that for now he wants to keep Mekhi Becton at right tackle because “we want to get the guys better where they’re at right now.”

Underestimating Parsons

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said the Jets underestimated Micah Parsons’ speed in the quick passing game on Sunday. The Cowboys linebacker sacked Wilson twice and forced and recovered a fumble.

“We started off by trying to get the quick game and we even underestimated his speed on the quick game,” Hackett said. “He is spectacular.”

Hackett also said the lack of plays (46) and not being to convert third downs (1-for-10) hurt the Jets' running game. Hackett also blamed that for running back Breece Hall only getting four touches and receiver Mecole Hardman only seeing one target in 14 snaps.

"We had a really good plan that we wanted to actually execute,” Hackett said. “If you don’t get plays you can’t do that."