Kellen Winslow Jr. denies witness' claim in police report

In a statement released via Twitter, Kellen Winslow, Jr.'s representative denied the "unfounded and ridiculous claim" that he was spotted masturbating in his car prior to police finding synthetic marijuana in his vehicle.

On Nov. 19, the Jets free-agent tight end was found in posession of the designer drug Fubinaca by East Hanover, N.J. police. But according to the police report obtained by Newsday, a woman called police to the scene because she thought she spotted a black man masturbating in his vehicle parked outside of a Target on Route 10.

When police arrived, they found Winslow, 30, with two open containers of Vaseline and synthetic pot in his SUV.

The document (embedded below) states that the woman – whose name was redacted -- parked her vehicle to the right of a black Cadillac Escalade with California registration and “she observed him with his genitals out.”

Winslow's camp, however, denied the claim.

According to the report, when the responding officer arrived approached the SUV, he found Winslow “slouched down in his seat moving around. Mr. Winslow then moved into an upright position in the seat as I came to the driver’s side window.”

Winslow then told the officer that he was “looking for a Boston Market and was lost.” According to the report, Winslow was wearing dark-colored sweatpants, “but his genitals were not exposed.”

The officer wrote that Winslow’s SUV was “very cluttered” and two open containers of Vaseline were found on his center console, along with “many” empty plastic containers of Funky Monkey in the passenger seat and on the floor of the passenger side. Plastic bags of Mr. Happy also were scattered throughout the front seats.

After police confiscated the empty bags and placed them into evidence, Winslow left the area “with no further incident.”

“Lewdness” and “cds” (controlled dangerous substance) are listed as the crimes on the incident, though no charges were filed regarding lewdness.

Lab results sent to the East Hanover Police on Dec. 23 showed Winslow did in fact have synthetic marijuana and a criminal complaint charging him with possession of the drug was not signed until Dec. 30.

By Friday afternoon, "Boston Market" was trending on Twitter -- and naturally, the food chain couldn't resist joining the discussion.