La’Roi Glover joins Jets’ staff as assistant defensive line coach

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jets put the finishing touches on their coaching staff Tuesday with the hiring of former NFL defensive tackle La’Roi Glover as an assistant defensive line coach.

In a corresponding move, offensive quality control coach Robby Brown will now be a defensive assistant.

Glover, who was the Rams’ director of player engagement for the past seven years, was a six-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro selection during his 13-year NFL career. He played for the Raiders, Saints, and Cowboys before ending his career with the Rams (2006-08). In 2000, he led the league with 17 sacks, which is second-most for any defensive tackle in NFL history.

The Jets named former Giants and Browns assistant Robert Nunn as their new defensive line coach on Jan. 31.