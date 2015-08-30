SportsFootballJets

Leonard Williams leaves Jets' game vs. Giants with knee injury

New York Jets DL Leonard Williams, the team's first-round selection...

New York Jets DL Leonard Williams, the team's first-round selection (sixth overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft, speaks to the media during Day 1 of rookie minicamp held at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, N.J. on Friday, May 8, 2015. Credit: James Escher

By KIMBERLEY A. MARTINkimberley.martin@newsday.com

Jets rookie defensive end Leonard Williams is questionable to return to Saturday night's preseason game against the Giants due to a knee injury.

At the moment, it's unclear how severe the injury is but the Jets are undoubtedly holding their collective breath.

Williams -- the sixth overall pick in this year's draft -- limped off the field in the second quarter and made his way to the locker room with a member of the team's medical staff.

The selection of the former USC stud was considered a potential coup for first-year general manager Mike Maccagnan. But his role on defense became all the more critical after third-year defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was suspended the first four games of the season for multiple failed drug tests. Richardson also is awaiting additional punishment from the league after he was arrested in Missouri on July 14.

The Jets currently lead the Giants, 21-7, at halftime of the annual preseason "Snoopy Bowl."

More Jets

Didn't find what you were looking for?