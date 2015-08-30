Leonard Williams leaves Jets' game vs. Giants with knee injury

Jets rookie defensive end Leonard Williams is questionable to return to Saturday night's preseason game against the Giants due to a knee injury.

At the moment, it's unclear how severe the injury is but the Jets are undoubtedly holding their collective breath.

Williams -- the sixth overall pick in this year's draft -- limped off the field in the second quarter and made his way to the locker room with a member of the team's medical staff.

The selection of the former USC stud was considered a potential coup for first-year general manager Mike Maccagnan. But his role on defense became all the more critical after third-year defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was suspended the first four games of the season for multiple failed drug tests. Richardson also is awaiting additional punishment from the league after he was arrested in Missouri on July 14.

The Jets currently lead the Giants, 21-7, at halftime of the annual preseason "Snoopy Bowl."