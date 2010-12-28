Mangold, Revis and Ferguson make Pro Bowl

The Jets are sending a three-man contingent to the Pro Bowl Jan. 30 in Hawaii. Center Nick Mangold and cornerback Darrelle Revis Tuesday were named starters for the AFC, and left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson also made the team.

It's the third straight selection for Mangold, the heart and soul of the Jets' offensive line, which has paved the way for one of the NFL's best rushing attacks the past two seasons.

"I don't think it can ever become old hat," Mangold said. "It's a special thing and I'm real proud of it."

Revis also was tabbed for the third consecutive season. After taking longer than expected to shake off a couple of hamstring injuries, he's returned to his elite status, again shutting down whichever receiver he lines up against.

"It's not going to take what happened in the past away," Revis said, referring to his contract holdout and injuries. "I didn't even have the Pro Bowl in my mind this year. My mind-set this year was getting back with the guys and getting back into football. But I made it. I appreciate it, that people respect me and my game."

Ferguson, a Freeport native, received his second nod. He was added to the roster last season after Miami tackle Jake Long couldn't play because of injury.

"I just see it as a great honor," Ferguson said. "I'm glad I was able to get in a little easier this year on the ballot. But just being part of it is a great experience, and it's always a humbling experience.

"It's a nice confirmation. People kind of see the work that you put in. It's a great thing to know that other people see you as a great, talented player."

The Jets' nine alternates are: linebacker Davis Harris (first); kick returner Brad Smith, cornerback Antonio Cromartie and tight end Dustin Keller (second); guard Brandon Moore (third); defensive end Shaun Ellis, linebackers Calvin Pace and Jason Taylor (fourth); and running back LaDainian Tomlinson (fifth).