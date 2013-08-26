Mark Sanchez listed as day-to-day with bruised shoulder joint

Mark Sanchez's injury status is as uncertain as the Jets' quarterback competition.

Sanchez is listed as day-to-day with a bruised right shoulder joint, according to an ESPN report. He will not play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Eagles.

Sanchez underwent an MRI Sunday, but the Jets offered no specifics about the severity of the injury or details about his test results when they announced on their website that Sanchez will skip this week's game.

He was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 24-21 overtime win over the Giants when defensive tackle Marvin Austin drilled him in the right shoulder after Sanchez's 23-yard completion to Mohamed Massaquoi with 5:40 left in the game.

Team trainers tended to Sanchez on the field before he was led to the X-ray room. It appears no fractures were found through the X-ray, but it remains to be seen how long Sanchez will be on the shelf.

NFL.com's Gil Brandt said on SiriusXM NFL radio on Sunday that the Jets planned to bring in quarterbacks Matt Leinart and John Beck for workouts. But Leinart signed with the Bills later in the day and a source told Newsday that the Jets hadn't reached out to Beck.

Sanchez seemed to be caught off guard moments before he took the field at 11:21 of the fourth quarter. To that point, rookie Geno Smith had seen all the action, completing 16 of 30 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. And just before Sanchez trotted out, Matt Simms was spotted warming up and talking to offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg. But Smith and Rex Ryan later said the plan all along was for both quarterbacks to see action.

Ryan took plenty of heat afterward for having Sanchez in the game in the fourth quarter behind an offensive line composed of backups.

"We have a thing, 'One team, one fight,' and that's what it took,'' Ryan said. "And I'll take it. I don't care. I'm not apologizing for it. We'll take the win. Do we have to correct a lot of things? Absolutely, but I'd much rather do it after a win.

"We'll take Snoopy, too. So I'm happy to get the win. That was our goal, our mission going into this game. We were there to compete.''

Asked if Sanchez was given any indication that he wouldn't play Saturday, Ryan shot back: "He wasn't told that from me, and since I made the decision, that was probably the one he should've listened to.''

But the team's strange decision to give Sanchez -- their potential Week 1 starter -- garbage minutes behind a backup offensive line quickly became a footnote to Ryan's postgame meltdown with the media.

The coach bristled at the second-guessing of reporters, who questioned his desire to win the Snoopy trophy at any cost.

"Why compete, period?'' he shot back. "We put him out there with guys. We're there to win . . . I would not have put Mark in if it wasn't important.''

Ryan, however, failed to explain why Sanchez was the only potential starter on the field for the Jets.

Also puzzling was the fact that their top cornerback, Antonio Cromartie, left the game in the first quarter after "he bothered his hip,'' Ryan said.

In a tweet posted yesterday morning, Cromartie let all of Jets Nation know that he sat out as a precaution with the regular season fast approaching. "I want every1 [sic] know I'm doing well. Nothing serious. Jus [sic] didn't want 2risk anything serious. Have 2 b ready 4 the season. I need to b healthy.''

Ryan later snapped at a reporter who made the assumption that Sanchez is the obvious front-runner after Smith's erratic play against the Giants.

"Hey, I'll make that call,'' Ryan said. "I don't have to answer a question. I'll answer it the way I said. And from Day One, I said we'll make the announcement of a starting quarterback when we think it's the appropriate time. I can say anything I want. That's the beauty of this country. I can answer it 100 [times].''

Then Ryan did the unexpected. Turning his back to the audience to emphasize his point, he said: "I can stand backwards and answer the question. I'm going sideways. We'll make the announcement when I think it's the appropriate time.''