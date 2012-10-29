Mark Sanchez remains Jets' starting quarterback

After a night to sleep on it, Rex Ryan still came to the same conclusion.

In the aftermath of Sunday's crushing home defeat at the hands of the division-rival Dolphins, Ryan stood by his claim that Mark Sanchez is his guy.

"If it's one man, that's easy to do," Ryan said during a conference call Monday. "But it's not one person."

Even as the game -- an eventual 30-9 Miami win -- grew out of hand, Ryan said he never considered making the switch.

The issues with the Jets (3-5; 2-2 in AFC East) go deeper than Sanchez, the coach said Monday. And despite what some fans and media might think, it's becoming increasingly clear Ryan doesn't believe Tim Tebow is the answer.

"I think Mark gives us the best chance to win. That's how I feel," the coach said. "Can Tim be successful? Yeah, absolutely. And we need to look at that as well. But, in my opinion, Mark is the starting quarterback."

Sanchez shrugged off the boos Sunday, but several Jets -- namely, Dustin Keller and Chaz Schilens -- took exception to the Tebow chants.

"It's difficult," center Nick Mangold said via conference call Monday. "Especially when you're dealing with an offense that hasn't been doing much at any position. . . . You can't just plug somebody in and it's going to be a magic formula and everything's going to be right."

Mangold recalled the rumbles from Jets fans anxious to see Kellen Clemens supplant then-starter Chad Pennington in 2007. Eventually, those fans got their wish, as ex-coach Eric Mangini made the switch following a 1-7 start.

"I think if we play better as an offense, that kind of quiets down a little bit," Mangold said of the calls for Tebow. "It's kind of the nature of having Tim around. He's got quite the following. I think that's a great thing that he has going for him. But at the end of the day, we have to do better as an offense on the field."

Even with the ever-present Tebow chatter, Mangold said the locker room turmoil that eroded the Jets' 2011 season won't be an issue this time.

"We learned last year that pointing fingers and being disgruntled doesn't help anybody," the Pro Bowl center said, adding that the key is execution. "It's not going to matter if we have Joe Namath back there. If we don't execute, nothing's going to work."

Ryan said his coaching staff will take "a hard look" at how they're using Tebow, who got just a handful of snaps in Sunday's lopsided loss and ran the ball just once for 2 yards.

Ryan couldn't say whether Tebow has grown increasingly frustrated in his limited role. But "every competitor wants to be out there playing more," the coach said, "so it wouldn't be shocking if that's how he felt."

But regardless of how big Tebow's competitive fire may be, Ryan isn't budging. At least for now.

"I think Mark's our guy. I don't think there's any doubt about that," the coach said. "I'm confident in Mark. We just have to look as a whole at what we can do to help. Are there things we can do to help? And that's something that we need to do."