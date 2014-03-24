Mark Sanchez says goodbye

Mark Sanchez posted a heartfelt goodbye to the Jets organizations, their fan base and his former teammates Monday morning.

The veteran quarterback -- who was released on Friday -- said “playing quarterback for the New York Jets has been the thrill of my young career.”

Sanchez went on to say his "only regret" is the Jets didn't win a Super Bowl for the fans, his teammates and "my friend Aiden." Eleven-year-old Aiden Binkley, who lived in Bellerose Village, met Sanchez just weeks before he died from rhabdomyosarcoma.

To New York, New Jersey and Jets fans everywhere .?.?. http://t.co/ztxkHH6FZJ — Mark Sanchez (@Mark_Sanchez) March 24, 2014

The Jets cut Sanchez, 27, in order to avoid paying him a $2 million roster bonus Tuesday. Shortly after his release was official, the Jets announced they had signed veteran QB Michael Vick.

Since the Jets waited so long to release Sanchez, most of the prime QB openings around the league have been filled. But St. Louis and Cleveland seem like the most viable options at the moment. Former Jets offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer serves in the same capacity in St. Louis and ex-Jets defensive coordinator Mike Pettine recently was hired as the Browns head coach.

It’s unclear how much interest the Browns have in Sanchez, but Rams coach Jeff Fisher confirmed to USA TODAY Sports that his organization would consider the ex-Jets QB.