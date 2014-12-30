Matt Simms will return to Jets next season

The Jets announced Tuesday that second-year quarterback Matt Simms has renegotiated his contract, meaning he will not become an exclusive-rights free agent next season.

Simms, 26, will enter his fourth season with the team.

The Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, native and son of Phil Simms spent a portion of the 2014 season on the practice squad but was added to the active roster before the Jets' 2 game in Kansas City on Nov. 2.

Simms played against the Chiefs when Michael Vick, who had started in place of Geno Smith, was forced to leave the game briefly with an injury. Simms completed 3 of 8 passes for 39 yards.

In 2013, he was the No. 2 quarterback behind Smith and completed 16 of 31 for 156 yards, a touchdown and an interception in three games that Smith was benched.

The Jets also announced they have signed eight players to reserve/future contracts: kicker Andrew Furney, linebacker Mario Harvey, defensive back Keith Lewis, cornerback Dashaun Phillips, offensive lineman Brent Qvale, running back Daryl Richardson, punter Jake Schum and linebacker Chris Young.