Mekhi Becton's fifth-year option not picked up by Jets

The Jets did not pick up Mekhi Becton’s fifth-year option by Tuesday’s deadline, a league source said. The big tackle will be a free agent after this season.

This hardly came as a surprise considering Becton’s injury history and the hefty price tag. His fifth-year salary would have been $13.565 million in 2024.

Becton has played in just one game the past two seasons — a total of 48 snaps. He injured his knee in Week 1 at Carolina in 2021 and missed the remainder of that season. Last August, the 6-7 Becton suffered a fractured kneecap in training camp and didn’t play at all in 2022.

The Jets drafted Becton with the No. 11 overall pick in 2020. He had a strong rookie season, but then the next two seasons were derailed by injuries. Becton’s weight certainly played a part. He was about 370 pounds when the Jets drafted him, but he grew to over 400 pounds after his rookie year.

Becton has slimmed down considerably. He has posted photos of himself on social media and the weight loss has been apparent. He is working to come into training camp in the best shape possible and to prove he can stay healthy and be the dominant tackle he was before the injuries.

“He’s on track,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said. “He’s looking great. So excited to have him in great spirits and he’s looking tremendous.”

Becton’s position is yet to be determined. He was drafted as a left tackle, but the Jets moved him to right tackle last year when they gave George Fant the starting job. After Becton got hurt, they signed Duane Brown and he became the starting left tackle.

Brown, 37, has played left tackle for most of his 15-year NFL career. If the seven-time Pro Bowler is fully healthy after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery, Brown could start at left tackle again.

Becton could compete with Max Mitchell for the starting right tackle spot. Mitchell showed promise last year, but he hurt his knee and spent time on injured reserve. Mitchell ended the season on the Non-Football Injury list because of blood clots in his calf and lung.

The Jets drafted a left tackle in the fourth round of last week’s draft, taking Pittsburgh’s Carter Warren with the No. 120 pick. They signed Billy Turner on Monday and re-signed Cedric Ogbuehi earlier this offseason for tackle depth.

Robert Saleh wouldn’t reveal how he envisions the position playing out for the Jets, though.

“The one thing we feel like we have right now in the offensive line room is a lot of versatility,” Saleh said. “We have guys that can play multiple spots. We have time between now and training camp.”

The Jets have depth in the interior of their offensive line as well. Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson are the returning guards. The Jets re-signed center Connor McGovern, drafted center Joe Tippmann from Wisconsin in the second round and signed Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon.