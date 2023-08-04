'Surreal' return for Mekhi Becton, but Hall of Fame Game a reminder Jets tackle isn't all the way back yet

Mekhi Becton didn’t only block the opponents lined up in front of him Thursday night, the Jets big left tackle stopped himself.

Becton, playing for the first time in nearly two years, felt something in his twice surgically repaired right knee during warmups before the Hall of Fame Game. He didn’t want to risk re-injury to that knee. Becton told a trainer and removed himself from the game.

Instead of playing the 20-25 snaps Robert Saleh said Becton would, he was in on seven offensive snaps and four special teams. Becton said he felt fine after the Jets lost 21-16 to the Browns.

“That turf isn’t friendly for people of my size and [with] my type of injury,” Becton said. “I was feeling it in warmups, so I just pulled myself a little early. I’m good, though. I’m straight.”

Becton has dropped 50 pounds to get into shape to play this season. There are still some concerns about how much he will be able to play, though.

Saleh has said they’re working toward Becton getting through a full week of practice and a full game. He missed parts of three practices last week and now pulled himself out of this game.

Becton, the Jets’ first-round pick in 2021, fractured his right kneecap in Week 1 of his rookie season. He missed the remainder of that season, then Becton hurt the knee again last training camp and underwent a bigger procedure to repair it.

It was a good first step for Becton to get in Thursday’s game. He said it “was surreal” to be playing again. But Becton definitely has a long way to go.

“We just wanted to make sure that we are doing right by him,” Saleh said. “This is all about confidence for him. If he has got any doubt in it at any time, we are going to be cautious. … So just probably a little confidence issue, but you saw him go in there for a field goal, so he is fine.

Becton didn’t entirely agree with Saleh about needing to build confidence that he can play on the knee, but he acknowledged he has to come to grips with he’s going to feel pain and discomfort sometimes.

“I just got to know that this is my new normal,” Becton said. “I’m going to have days where it’s painful. I’m going to have days where it’s not painful. That’s just what it is.”

Becton said it’s difficult knowing that he won’t always feel as strong as he wants to be.

“Knowing the type of player that I am and the things that I like to do, it’s a little tough,” he said. “But I’ll be all right. I’m good.”

The Jets’ tackle position is very unsettled at this point.

Duane Brown was expected to be the starting left tackle, but he’s still not back from offseason shoulder surgery. Becton is still working his way back. Billy Turner and Max Mitchell have taken all of the first-team reps in practice to this point.

Becton started at left tackle Thursday and wants to start Week 1 – at either tackle spot - but he’s going to have to show he can handle and sustain the workload.

The Jets will continue to be cautious, but they need someone dependable at that position to keep Aaron Rodgers from being hit.

“Again,” Saleh said, “he has just got to build confidence in that thing and be able to push through whatever he might be feeling.”

Two-minute drill

First-round pick Will McDonald IV showed off his speed and spin move as he put pressure on Kellen Mond, forcing an incompletion. … Rookie running back Izzy Abanikanda was the Jets’ leading rusher with 27 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown. Rookie center Joe Tippmann (92%) and left tackle Carter Warren (86%) played the most snaps for the Jets.