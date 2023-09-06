SportsFootballNew York Jets

Jets' under-the-radar player to watch: Michael Carter II

Michael Carter II during the Jets camp at Atlantic Trainig...

Michael Carter II during the Jets camp at Atlantic Trainig Center in Florham Park, New Jersey on Aug. 23, 2023 Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Michael Carter II, CB

The third-year slot corner gets overlooked because he plays in the shadows of Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, but Carter is an integral piece of the Jets’ secondary and defense. He’s underrated and undeterred in his pursuit to prove he’s one of the NFL’s best nickelbacks.

A fifth-round pick out of Duke, Carter wants to be mentioned in the same sentence as some of the NFL's top slot corners: the Colts’ Kenny Moore, Denver’s K’Wuan Williams and Cincinnati’s Mike Hilton. Carter rated higher than all of them last season by Pro Football Focus.

“I want to be a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro and really be considered — widely — that guy in the nickel spot,” Carter said. “I want to be in that conversation.”

Carter's versatility allows him to fill some gaps in the run game like a linebacker and also cover receivers. He got stronger in the offseason, worked on his man and zone coverage skills and pored over film of receivers.

Aaron Rodgers said when the Packers played the Jets last season, they went at Carter more than Gardner and Reed. After the game, Rodgers said the Packers realized that Carter is “pretty damn good player.”

Carter is a big reason that the Jets have arguably the NFL’s best cornerback group, even though he doesn’t get the recognition. Carter is looking to change that.

