Why Jets RB Michael Carter believes he'll bounce back after disappointing season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Michael Carter has been playing football since he was 4 years old and considers last year the worst season of his life. The Jets running back is confident he will bounce back in a big way.

Carter’s belief comes from his faith in God and his own track record.

“I’m 24 years old and I’ve been playing football since I was 4,” Carter said after practice Tuesday. “Statistically, my year wasn’t great, but if you really look at it: I’m 19-for-20. I’m in good shape.”

The third-year back should get a chance to prove himself while Breece Hall rehabs from a torn ACL. That is, unless the Jets sign Dalvin Cook.

Carter has been working with the starters, trying to re-establish himself as a playmaker who can make tacklers bounce off him. Carter did that as a rookie, but last season his play, confidence and for a time his trust in the Jets all dropped off.

“A part of it was I was a little too emotional last year,” Carter said.

Carter called last year “a long [expletive] season,” and said some of it was out of his control. He also held himself accountable for not coming through when the Jets needed him.

He started the first five games before Hall – a rookie – showed that he deserved to be the main back. Hall got injured two games later in Denver. Carter figured he would be featured again. A few days later, the Jets traded for James Robinson.

Robinson didn’t pan out, but his acquisition made Carter question whether the Jets still believed in him. As the season wore on, undrafted rookie Zonovan “Bam” Knight and Ty Johnson started and got touches ahead of Carter.

“It almost can feel like at times like you come in, you’re told one thing and something else happens, which is fine,” Carter said. “You take it in stride. It’s a business, I get that. But Breece goes down, I pretty much finished the Denver game by myself. The next Thursday we traded for James. I was confused because James was doing good in Jacksonville.

“So I’m thinking like, ‘Damn, they don’t think I’m that good here.’ So it’s a mental game. I’m thinking like, ‘They don’t even think I’m that good.’ But then also it’s like they feel they need security.”

Carter let everything affect him. The Jets’ offense was struggling, he wanted to play more and help them reach the playoffs, and he couldn’t. Over the last five games, Carter had 28 touches for 111 yards and a crucial fumble deep in Bills’ territory in a December loss.

“I love football,” Carter said. “All you want to do is go to the playoffs. Individually, all you want to do is help that process. When you go into a Sunday and you’re not able to help, it hurts to be on the sideline.”

Carter’s emotions didn’t end there. He is also bothered by things that are being tweeted and said about him, whether it’s from the media or Jets fans. He sees everything. Carter feels he’s being counted out too quickly and that it makes him mad.

“They’re fans so they really enjoy watching their team succeed,” Carter said. “If I’m not helping that from a fan standpoint, I understand. But also, I’m only human, players [expletive] up too.”

Carter feels “amazing,” coming into this season and he feels will redeem himself.

“You’ll see,” he said.

Robert Saleh remains positive about Carter and what he can do for the Jets. Saleh said it’s not uncommon for players to struggle in Year 2. He credits Carter for his professionalism and expects him to step up while Hall recovers.

“He’s been great this entire offseason,” Saleh said. “He’s very deliberate in the way he works. Excited about him. His mental makeup and all that, I think he’s going to bounce back really well.

“It’s a chance for all of them, especially when the preseason games hit, to carry the rock, and not necessarily show us, but remind everybody why he is who he is.”