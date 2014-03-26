Michael Vick: 'I'm a legitimate starting quarterback'

Some may question whether Michael Vick has anything left. But he doesn't.

The veteran quarterback already is gearing up for his offseason quarterback competition with Geno Smith. And Vick has no doubt he's got what it takes to be a full-time starter again.

"I feel like I'm a legitimate starting quarterback in this league," the former Eagles QB, who lost his starting job in Philly to Nick Foles, told SNY. "I feel like I can compete with the best of them. I feel like I can win football games. Yes, I'm not saying it out of arrogance, just with some mojo. I'm confident in my abilities and I could lead a football team."

Rex Ryan reiterated Tuesday that Vick -- who signed a one-year deal on Friday -- and Smith will compete for the starting job. "Will there be legitimate opportunities? Absolutely," the Jets coach said at the owners meetings in Orlando.

Asked if a potential QB controversy could impede Smith's development, Vick replied: "I don't think I should try to prevent that situation from happening because there's going to be bigger situations in Geno's careers that's going to have to manifest. Being in a quarterback competition with a guy that as he said 'looked up to' and would enjoy competing with every day, it's not a pressure situation. The pressure comes when you have to go out there and win football games."

Here's the rest of Vick's interview with SNY:

On DeSean Jackson...

"I think sometimes it takes a change in your life to understand really what needs to happen, and the course that needs to be set. Maybe it's time for a change for DeSean to help him understand the maturation process of his young NFL life and his personal life. Whatever happens, I will continue to be a great friend to him and try to help him as much as I can mentor-wise so he doesn't have to go through any situations that may be detrimental to his life."

On his past...

"I think you have to leave the past in the past. Those are things that happened in my life when I was younger and I have learned and moved on and I've made amends for what I've done. I've repented and I can only continue to move on. There isn't too much else I can do but continue to make it right, continue to send a positive message.