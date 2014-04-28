Michael Vick picks No. 8

After weeks of uncertainty, Michael Vick finally has a jersey number.

The veteran quarterback, who signed a free-agent deal with the Jets last month, posted a picture of himself wearing a white home jersey with the number “8” on the front. Beneath it, Vick wrote: “I want to see everybody in there[sic] MV8 jerseys this year. I appreciate all the fans that helped. Fresh start..new me! #JetsNation #GangGreen #V8”

Vick had worn No. 7 throughout his 11-year NFL career, but he was forced to find a new number when he arrived in Florham Park. Geno Smith, the team’s second-round pick in 2013, currently wears No. 7. But Vick made it clear that the young QB could keep the number.

“I came to New York to play football,” Vick said on a conference call with reporters on March 21. “As long as I've got a uniform on, I'm good.”

Vick solicited the help of Jets fans on Sunday, as he tried to narrow down his choices.

"#JetNation I'm down to my final 2 choices on which # I'm going to wear this season. 3 or 8? #HELP," he tweeted.

Shortly thereafter, he posted the photo of him wearing No. 8.

The Jets have yet to confirm Vick's official jersey number.