Muhammad Wilkerson misses practice because of concussion, knee injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Despite playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps against San Diego, Muhammad Wilkerson missed Wednesday's practice because of a concussion and knee injury.

Rex Ryan said the second-year defensive lineman showed no symptoms after the game, adding that he didn't find out the diagnosis until Tuesday. It was "news to me," the coach said. Wilkerson, who has 66 tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles, spent a portion of practice jogging alongside concussed teammate Ellis Lankster.

If Wilkerson, who underwent a battery of tests Wednesday, cannot suit up for the season finale in Buffalo, Ryan said "it would be a big concern."

McElroy: Mild ab strain

Despite suffering a mild abdominal strain in his first NFL start, Greg McElroy practiced fully. The former third-string quarterback downplayed the injury, saying it was "nothing serious. [There's] just some pain," said McElroy, who was sacked 11 times in the 27-17 loss. "It's nothing that slowed me down or held me back at all [Wednesday]. It was a piece of cake."

Though Ryan said "it's certainly a possibility" he'll dress all three quarterbacks again, he told Buffalo beat writers on a conference call that McElroy will be the starting quarterback.

Jet streams

Wide receivers Braylon Edwards (hamstring, knee) and Chaz Schilens (knee), tight end Dustin Keller (ankle), linebacker Bryan Thomas (chest) and cornerbacks Aaron Berry (hamstring) and Lankster also didn't practice . . . Rookie Stephen Hill, who was placed on injured reserve last week with a knee injury, posted a photo of himself after surgery. "Surgery went well," he wrote.