OC Nathaniel Hackett a big reason Aaron Rodgers is attracted to Jets

The Jets’ best move of the offseason was hiring Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator.

Hackett’s relationship with Aaron Rodgers was one of the reasons why he wants to play for the Jets. Hackett developed a strong relationship with Rodgers while working as the Packers offensive coordinator from 2019-2021.

“There’s a lot of reasons why the Jets are attractive,” Rodgers said Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show. “But there’s one coach who’s meant as much to me as any coach that I’ve ever had, and he happens to be the coordinator over there.”

The Jets hired Hackett after parting ways with Mike LaFleur. Hackett had worked previously with coach Robert Saleh. But there has been speculation that the Jets brought in Hackett to improve their chances of getting Rodgers, who took offense to that narrative.

“That actually diminishes the ability that he has to coach football and connect with people,” Rodgers said. “That is, to me, [expletive] objective reality. Anybody who’s been around Nathaniel Hackett knows that he brings a lot of energy, a lot of fun, he’s an incredible teacher of the game especially at the quarterback position and he’s a really good human being.

“For people to say that that was done just in an attempt to lure me is a total disservice to Nathaniel Hackett, what he’s accomplished in his career. I push back at that every time. He’s not just a bleeping great human but he’s a great football coach. And if Robert Saleh can understand that and Woody Johnson can — you can ask them. For them to do it just in an attempt to lure me is a disservice to that organization in general and a disservice to Nathaniel and what he’s accomplished in this league and the kind of person he is.”

Two-minute drill

The Jets lost two key defensive tackles, starter Sheldon Rankins and backup Nathan Shepherd. Rankins is signing with the Texans and Shepherd the Saints. … Linebacker Quincy Williams signed his new three-year, $18 million contract to remain with the Jets.