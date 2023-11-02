'Close' isn't good enough: Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett knows unit needs to be better

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Robert Saleh keeps saying the Jets’ offense is close to breaking out and clicking. Nathaniel Hackett cringes when he hears that.

“Close is never good,” Hackett, the Jets offensive coordinator, said Thursday. “We never want to be close. When Robert says that…you don’t like that saying. It’s like, I don’t want to be close. I want to be there. The idea is you keep grinding, keep working and know that we have to get better - and fast.”

It’s been a struggle for the Jets’ offense. It wasn’t expected to be at the start of the season when Aaron Rodgers was the quarterback. That changed four offensive snaps into Week 1 when Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon.

Rodgers may be progressing quicker than the Jets’ offense.

The Jets rank last or next-to-last in the NFL in a number of categories, including offensive touchdowns per game, passing offense, first downs, third-down percentage and red-zone conversion rate.

The offense was built for and by Rodgers, in large part. Tailoring the offense more for Zach Wilson’s strengths and a slew of injuries across the offensive line have contributed to some of the struggles.

Yet the Jets are 4-3 and have won three straight games. It’s a testament to how good the Jets’ defense and special teams have been.

The offense has made plays when needed, though. In last Sunday’s overtime win against the Giants, the Jets had a lot of trouble moving the ball. Thomas Morstead punted 11 times. But Wilson delivered some big-time throws in the final 24 seconds of regulation to set up the game-tying field goal as time expired.

“That was unbelievable,” Hackett said. “That was absolutely astounding what the entire group did.”

The Jets can’t rely on that, especially against teams that can put up points. The opponent Monday night fits that description.

The Chargers are top 10 in total offense, scoring and passing. The Jets’ defense has risen to frustrate and, in some cases, shut down some high-powered offenses. Eventually, the Jets will have to play complementary football to not put so much on their defense.

“I know I keep saying it’s close,” Saleh said. “Hopefully, that 'close' triggers sooner rather than later.”

The two most glaring problems have been the Jets’ inability to score touchdowns in the red zone and their troubles on third down.

In the 13-10 win over the Giants, the Jets got in the red zone twice. Both times, they kicked field goals on first down. Their third-down execution was atrocious. The Jets failed to convert their first 13 third downs and ended up 2-for-15.

“You try not to get caught up in what the stats are, you don’t know until after the game,” Hackett said. “You’re just thinking about how you can do anything to hold the ball and get into a scoring position.”

Hackett said he did not realize they were 0-for-13. They converted their first with just over two minutes left on a scramble by Wilson.

“Obviously, you know that it’s not going well,” Hackett said. “You’re just trying to find anything and everything that you can because you want to get an offense into rhythm.

“You always review that game tape afterward on 'why didn’t you get in a rhythm? Why couldn’t you do different things?' If you’re not converting on third down, that’s why you don’t feel that rhythm. We’ve got to find a way to stay on the field.”

The Jets could get opportunities this week. The Chargers are a forgiving defense. Although they have good pass rushers in Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, Los Angeles is last in the NFL in passing defense and 31st in total defense.

Hacket is confident that the Jets will soon go from being close to being effective.

“It’s the character in the room,” Hackett said. “We’re able to go in there and hold each other accountable and talk about what happened, where it went wrong, and the guys are able to take that upon themselves to understand how they can all get just a little bit better. If you have that, you always have a chance to be able to improve.”