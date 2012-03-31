Tim Tebow deflects all controversy

If Tim Tebow's ultimate goal is to once again be a starting quarterback in the NFL -- particularly with the Jets -- he's sure doing his best to hide it.

Tebow didn't directly answer that question in Monday's introductory media conference and skirted around it again Friday, making sure he didn't do anything to spark controversy. The Jets' prized offseason acquisition said he's uncertain if he'll ever be an NFL starting quarterback again, as he was this past season with the Broncos.

"You know what? I'm not sure," Tebow said during a 20-minute interview on 1050 ESPN's "The Michael Kay Show." "I don't know what the future holds, but I know who holds my future. And that's something that has always given me peace and comfort. That's why I don't have to worry about the future. I can just worry about today and worry about becoming better as a football player, as a person."

The Jets have maintained that Mark Sanchez is the starter and Tebow is the primary backup, someone who will come in for certain packages as designed by new offensive coordinator Tony Sparano. Sanchez and Tebow both have said they expect the scenario to work because they will have clearly defined roles.

Asked if his goal is to be the backup behind Sanchez, Tebow said: "My plan is to go in there and try to be the best quarterback that I can be, to try to improve every single day, to try to be someone that can help this New York Jet football team . . . To try to win football games, however that is, and reach my potential, be the best quarterback, the best teammate, best football player that I can be, and just add something to that locker room."

Tebow also brushed off the comments Antonio Cromartie wrote on Twitter when word first broke that Denver was considering shipping him to the Jets. The cornerback said the Jets didn't need Tebow, that they were set at the position with Sanchez. Cromartie also wrote that running back Joe McKnight and wide receiver Jeremy Kerley could run the Wildcat.

"I think just from the Cromartie perspective, that's great," Tebow said. "It's great because he had his quarterback's back. That's what you want. You want guys that are supporting your quarterback. I think that's great. I commend him.

"I've been friends with [Cromartie] for two or three years back from the ESPYs. I have a lot of respect for him. I feel he has respect for me. He was sticking up for his quarterback, and good for him."