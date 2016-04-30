NFL Draft: Georgia linebacker Jordan Jenkins impressed Jets’ Todd Bowles

Todd Bowles told Jordan Jenkins he’d see him again. And the Jets coach made good on that promise.

On Friday night, the Jets selected the Georgia outside linebacker 83rd overall in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Bowles personally flew down to the campus to work out Jenkins and, clearly, the former Bulldog impressed his future NFL coach.

“I was overjoyed,” Jenkins said on a conference call. “My sister’s got videos. I’m ecstatic. I’m excited. I didn’t know who was going to pick me. I remember Coach Bowles saying after the workout that, ‘I’d be seeing you real soon,’ and I was like, ‘Hopefully so.’ I’m speechless.”

Though he’s not an imposing pass rusher, Jenkins (6-3, 259) is a physical athlete who can set the edge well. He had 19 sacks in his his college career, plus 40 tackles for a loss, six forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Bowles expects him to be versatile.

“He’s an outside linebacker. He’s going to have to do both,” the coach said when asked if he views Jenkins strictly as an edge guy or pass rusher. “ . . . He can play Sam (strong side) or Will (weak side), which he played in college.”

The third-rounder admitted that he was hampered last season by a torn groin and abdominal wall. “I feel like it took away a lot,” Jenkins said. “ . . . It was bothering me early on in the season and I was eager to get back out there and didn’t really give it as much time to recover as it needed. But I feel like I still adapted to that and played efficiently throughout the rest of the season.”

The Jets’ linebacking corps has gotten a major facelift this offseason. After the free-agent departure of Demario Davis (Browns) and veteran Calvin Pace, 35, still being unsigned, the Jets re-signed Erin Henderson to take Davis’ spot and infused the unit with youth and speed by taking Darron Lee and Jenkins.