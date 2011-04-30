NFL players enjoy freedom while it lasts

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Brandon Moore's mind wandered a couple of times Friday morning as he wondered if someone would tap him on the shoulder and ask him to leave the Jets' training complex.

"I was sitting in the tub in the training room," the right guard said, "and I was on guard whether security was going to come down and tell us whether the appeals court ruled in the owners' favor to kind of hold up the lockout.

"But no, I'm just enjoying the moment, enjoying the treatment I just received, happy to be back saying 'hi' to people that you didn't see."

Could be a while before he sees them again.

Later Friday, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary stay against the injunction that lifted the lockout earlier in the week, meaning the lockout was back in effect. So the NFL's doors -- especially those to each team's weight and training rooms -- were officially open for only 11 hours. Twelve Giants and eight Jets took advantage and briefly wiped their feet on the welcome mat.

Giants receiver Devin Thomas booked a flight to New Jersey from Michigan, arrived on the East Coast on Thursday night and was at the Giants' complex ready to start work at about 7:50 Friday morning. He was "geeked" to get back, even with the distinct possibility that the lockout once again could be on.

"There's still uncertainty," Thomas said. "We know we could get started and they could pull the plug on us. That's the part that is upsetting. But we're going to do what we have to do."

Apparently, he'll have to go back to what he was doing: working out on his own.

As will Jerricho Cotchery, who was thrilled to be able to use the Jets' cold tub to help with his rehab from back surgery and to meet new strength coach Bill Hughan for the first time. But he tried not to think about the fact that he might not be received with open arms again anytime soon.

"Whatever happens in the future, you can't even worry about that," the wide receiver said. "You just have to embrace this time right now. So I'm able to come into the building and rehab and everything else. I'm embracing this moment right now and look forward to getting started again on Monday."

Now, though, that could be wishful thinking.

Before the ruling was handed down, Moore said he'd be bothered if the lockout resumed.

"It would be frustrating," he said. "I'm happy here. I want to play football. That's what I want. Hopefully, we can continue and get the case settled, get a new agreement and move forward.''