Jets show interest in Odell Beckham Jr. 

PHOENIX — Odell Beckham Jr. absolutely is on the Jets’ radar, as well as veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell and center Ben Jones. Ezekiel Elliott is not.

General manager Joe Douglas said he’s had “some productive conversations” with Beckham’s agent. No official visit has been scheduled, but that could change. The Jets attended Beckham’s workout a couple of weeks ago.

“The more weapons the better,” Douglas said. “This could be an opportunity to add a unique talent.”

Beckham and Aaron Rodgers are close friends and would like to play with each other. There is a good chance it could be for the Jets.

“There’s always going to be interest with any great player,” Robert Saleh said. “He’s been a fantastic receiver in this league. Everything you hear about him, he’s a phenomenal person. It’s just something you’re always going to turn over every stone, cross your t's, dot your i's that you’re not missing an opportunity to add a great player. There’s no guarantee anything will happen.”

Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowler, would fill a void on the defensive line. The Jets lost tackles Sheldon Rankins to the Texans and Nathan Shepherd to the Saints. Campbell, 36, has 99 career sacks, mostly as a defensive end, but he would play more tackle with the Jets.

“Excited to have him come and visit with our staff,” Douglas said. “Obviously a great veteran presence and leader and Walter Payton Man of the Year, and an outstanding person and player.”

The Jets need to add a center. Connor McGovern is a free agent and it doesn’t appear he’s returning. Jones, who made the Pro Bowl last season, makes a lot of sense. He was released by the Titans, where he played for Jets new offensive line coach Keith Carter.

“There is interest in Ben,” Douglas said. “Another outstanding veteran, Pro Bowler last year. You talk about tough, smart, just a great leader, great person.”

Saleh, meanwhile, made it clear the Jets are not pursuing Elliott, the former Cowboys running back. Last week, ESPN reported that the Jets were among three teams that Elliott was considering in free agency. The Jets are not considering Elliott and will roll with Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight.

“We love our running back room,” Saleh said. “I’ll leave it at that.”