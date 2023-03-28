Odell Beckham Jr., Jets talk briefly during NFL league meetings

PHOENIX — Odell Beckham Jr. got some face time Tuesday with NFL officials vying for his services, including the Jets.

General manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh chatted briefly with Beckham at the NFL’s annual league meetings. The Jets have expressed interest in signing the three-time Pro Bowl receiver. They’d like to pair Beckham with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, another high-profile player they are pursuing. Saleh and Beckham hugged at the end of their conversation.

Beckham, who lives in Arizona, declined to comment when asked if he wanted to play for the Jets.

Douglas acknowledged the Jets are interested in Beckham, saying “this could be an opportunity to add a unique talent.” Douglas also said there was the possibility that they would meet with him at some point. This was informal as Beckham’s visit to the Arizona Biltmore was short.

Reportedly, he met with the Ravens and was also seen speaking to Rams general manager Les Snead. Beckham last played for the Rams before tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February 2022.