Pacman Jones points fingers at David Nelson, Rex Ryan

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Cincinnati cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones said he and Rex Ryan got into a war of words during the Bengals' 49-9 victory over the Jets on Sunday.

Jones told Bengals.com that he thought Jets receiver David Nelson was playing dirty and that he exchanged heated words with the Jets' coach.

Ryan's response, according to Jones?

"He told me to shut the hell up," said the cornerback, who picked off Geno Smith's final pass of the game and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown.

Jones said he simply pointed to the scoreboard to quiet Ryan.

Jones said Nelson "was playing dirty."

"He cut me like four times after the play," Jones said. "Thank God I took my medicine today, I guess, and I didn't go off. Hopefully he'll get fined. At least three fines. There were three real cheap shots after the play."

Ryan said Monday that he did not recall his conversation with Jones.

"Sometimes you have conversations with guys and all that stuff," Ryan said. "I don't recall having a conversation with him. I've always liked him and things. But again, I guess it's a possibility. I just don't remember it. As far as the comments he made about David, I guess you'd have to ask him."

Nelson, who had a team-high eight catches for 80 yards, was called for unnecessary roughness on the last play of the third quarter.

"I thought he was playing hard," Ryan said. "He was blocking like crazy and I think that's what maybe Pacman took offense to that. But he was competing his butt off there. I was impressed with him. I never thought it was a clip, the one he got flagged on. He got his head across him and everything else. I thought it was a clean shot. But it was flagged."

According to one report, Jones threatened to find out where Nelson lives and "come get him." Nelson said he didn't feel threatened and didn't want to get into specifics, but added: "I have read a couple things and I can confirm they were along those lines."

Of his physical play, the 6-5, 215-pound Nelson said: "If you know anything about how I play, I play physical from whistle to whistle. I've never had an issue with it before. I've never had anybody call me dirty ever in my life before. So this was just an incident where I think he wasn't primarily fond of playing against a physical receiver from the beginning of the game until late in the game. His view of dirty is a little bit different than mine."