Patriots hire former Jets OL coach Dave DeGuglielmo

The New England Patriots announced Wednesday that they have hired former Jets assistant Dave DeGuglielmo as their new offensive line coach.

DeGuglielmo -- aka, "Guge" -- will replace longtime assistant head coach/OL coach Dante Scarnecchia, who will retire after 32 seasons in the NFL, including 30 seasons with the team (1982-88, 1991-2013). Scarnecchia was the longest tenured NFL coach this past season.

Back in 2012, ProFootballFocus.com ranked the Jets' OL third overall -- but Guge was more well-known for his issues with the media. His brief tenure in Florham Park included several argumentative run-ins with the media, including spitting tobacco juice at reporters' feet. He also said the decision to platoon left guards Matt Slauson and Vladimir Ducasse during the season came from "high above me."

In May of last year, Guge Wayne Hunter would be the team's starting right tackle "until they shoot me dead in my office." Hunter, however, was traded to the Rams at the end of training camp, and DeGuglielmo was not consulted about the move.

Guge was fired last offseason by the Jets.