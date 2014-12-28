Percy Harvin, Nick Mangold out for season finale

MIAMI GARDENS – Percy Harvin was confident he could give it a go against the Dolphins. But he thought wrong.

The Jets receiver (ribs) is one of two key inactives for the Jets game at Sun Life Stadium. The other is center Nick Mangold (left high-ankle sprain). Sunday's season finale will mark just the third time Mangold has missed a game in his nine-year tenure with the Jets. He last missed a game in 2011.

Both Mangold and Harvin were game-time decisions. However, it became clear Mangold wasn’t feeling 100 percent when he emerged during pre-game warmsup with his walking boot on.

Harvin, who was limited during Friday’s practice, said his biggest issues heading into the game would be pain management.

"It felt a little better,” he said of the injury, which he said caused him discomfort when he coughed, laughed and even sneezed. "I was able to move around, catch a couple balls. I ran a few routes, so I'm confident I'll at least be able to give it a go.''

Harvin, who was traded from Seattle in October, carries a $10.5-million price tag in 2015. That means the Jets front office could have a big decision to make after the season.