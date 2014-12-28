Possible head-coaching and general manager candidates for the Jets

In the event the Jets fire coach Rex Ryan and/or general manager John Idzik, here's a look at potential candidates for both jobs.

HEAD COACH

Jim Harbaugh, 49ers head coach: The 49ers are expected to part ways with Harbaugh, who is being courted by Michigan. The Raiders and Bears also might be interested.

Todd Bowles, Cardinals defensive coordinator: Appears ready to make the move after some strong work with the Cardinals. Grew up in nearby Elizabeth, New Jersey.

David Shaw, Stanford coach: Harbaugh's successor at Stanford is widely respected in the college ranks and someday might decide to consider pro jobs.

Josh McDaniels, Patriots offensive coordinator: The Jets already have tried a Bill Belichick assistant, Eric Mangini. Not sure Woody Johnson is prepared to go that route again with the former Broncos head coach.

Adam Gase, Broncos offensive coordinator: Peyton Manning has given his stamp of approval to the highly regarded Denver assistant.

Dan Quinn, Seahawks defensive coordinator: Former Hofstra defensive assistant now presides over the "Legion of Boom" defense. Knows the New York market.

Also in the mix: Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, now a CBS analyst; Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, Broncos OC Kyle Shanahan, Bengals OC Hue Jackson, Colts OC Pep Hamilton, Broncos DC Jack Del Rio, Steelers OC Todd Haley, Ravens OC Gary Kubiak, Giants OC Ben McAdoo, Cowboys OC Scott Linehan.

GENERAL MANAGER

Chris Ballard, Chiefs director of player personnel: Top talent evaluator. Appears ready to ascend to a top decision-making spot.

Nick Caserio, Patriots director of player personnel: Bill Belichick's right-hand man on the player acquisition side. Jets might be reluctant to tap AFC East rival, although a Caserio-Josh McDaniels tandem could be enticing.

UPDATE: Caserio signed a multi-year extension with the Patriots on Sunday

Lake Dawson, Titans vice president of player personnel: Was offered the GM job in Miami but reportedly turned down the Dolphins because he wouldn't have had final say on all major decisions.

Eric DeCosta, Ravens director of player personnel: Player evaluation skills are exceptional.

Brian Gaine, Texans director of pro personnel: Was interviewed for the Jets' GM job two years ago and made a favorable impression.

Tom Gamble, Eagles vice president of player personnel: Also interviewed with Jets two years ago and now works under Chip Kelly in Philadelphia. Highly regarded by the Eagles' coach.

Mike Maccagnan, Texans director of college scouting: Worked under Charley Casserly in Houston and remains with the team. Has done a fine job in securing talent.

Also in the mix: Marc Ross, Giants director of college scouting; Lionel Vital, Falcons director of player personnel; Eliot Wolf, Packers director of pro personnel.