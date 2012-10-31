Report: Tim Tebow to Jaguars not being discussed

Citing a team source, NFL Network's Albert Breer denied a report that the Jets and Jaguars are discussing a deal to send Tim Tebow back to his hometown.

The Tebow trade rumors began swirling late Tuesday night when Jacksonville's Action News reporter Steve Wrigley posted a story that said "the Jaguars are making a play to trade for Tim Tebow before the trade deadline."

Wrigley cited anonymous sources in his article.

The league moved back Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline to Thursday because of Hurricane Sandy.

But Breer reported early Wednesday that the two teams have not discussed a trade involving Tebow.