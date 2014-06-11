Rex doesn't mind Calvin Pryor trash talk

Jets rookie safety Calvin Pryor makes no secret of his penchant for trash talk, and he’s already making news with his comments about the Patriots.

“We don’t like Tom at all,” Pryor said of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during an interview with SportsNet New York’s Daily News Live last week. “When I first came here, that was one of the first things I heard about: We hate the Patriots andwe hate the Giants. So we hate those guys and I look forward to playing them this season."

Head coach Rex Ryan, who has dialed back most of the trash talk that marked his first three seasons with the Jets, said he doesn’t mind Pryor’s chatter.

“Somebody in an opposite color jersey, you don’t want to like them,” Ryan said. “They’re trying to take victory away from you. Having a dislike for them sometimes is a good thing. I know my brother (Rob, the Saints’ defensive coordinator) is on the other sideline. Look, I love him. But on game day, I can’t stand him. He’s trying to take something from me. That’s the mentality you take … [Pryor] knows who the enemy is. [The Patriots] have earned what we’re looking to earn, to win that division.”