Rex OK with Decker skipping OTAs for CMT Music Awards

A happy wife, means a happy life.

That essentially was Rex Ryan’s message Wednesday, when asked about Eric Decker’s absence from today’s OTA session because he’s attending the Country Music Television Awards in Nashville tonight.

Decker’s wife is country-pop singer Jessie James and the pair will be presenting an award together.

Who's checking out the #CMTawards tomorrow night?! Tune in Wed at 8/7c to watch me and @TheJessicaJames present! — Eric Decker (@EricDecker87) June 3, 2014

OTAs are strictly voluntary, but Ryan has made a habit of boasting about his team’s near-perfect attendance during these sessions. But the Jets coach wasn’t at all surprised or alarmed that Decker – who signed a five-year, $36.25-million deal in March -- chose to skip practice in order to attend the celebrity-studded event.

“Well, speaking as a married guy, (I) absolutely recommended that you would go to that, OK? So that would be recommended,” Ryan said. “You ask for their support, you need to support them too.”

“But this is really voluntary camp,” he added. “Things like this pop up. This is the time to do it. It’s not like it happened during the season. But again, certainly we support Eric and things, and he’d be treated no different than any other teammate regardless of how much they’re making.”