Rex: Jets weren't interested in Johnny Football at No. 18

The Jets had a chance to snatch up Johnny Manziel when he plummeted out of the Top 15 Thursday night. But Rex Ryan put to bed any speculation about the organization being interested in the former Texas A&M quarterback at pick No. 18.

Asked Friday on ESPN radio if the Jets discussed the possibility of taking Manziel, Ryan replied: “Nah. I tell you what, he was a tremendous player in college, obviously, and (being the) winner of the Heisman Trophy speaks for itself.

“But for us, we just focused on our board. And when (Louisville safety) Calvin (Pryor) was there, clearly that was the Jet choice and the only choice.”

Ryan added that “everyone in the building” knew Pryor was their man the moment the Jets were on the clock.

General manager John Idzik, however, wouldn’t confirm or deny Thursday that drafting Manizel had been a possibility midway through the first round. “We won’t get into who was a consideration,” he said after the team's selection of Pryor. “Suffice it to say, we stuck to our philosophy, we stuck to our board and Calvin was our guy.”

Manziel, meanwhile, was taken 22nd overall by the Cleveland Browns.