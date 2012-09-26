Rex Ryan must adjust to compensate for loss of Darrelle Revis

Ryan 'D' cred will be tested

Darrelle Revis spoiled Ryan the past three seasons. So now we'll get to see what the defensive mastermind has in store.

Ryan made no secret that he left Revis on his own island by rolling coverage away from the star cornerback. Each week, Revis took care of business, but it remains to be seen how Antonio Cromartie and Kyle Wilson will handle their promotions. Ryan's creativity will be tested as he modifies schemes to account for the loss of his best player.

"Absolutely, it's a personal challenge to me," he said. "It's a personal challenge to [defensive coaches] Mike Pettine, Bob Sutton. Any coach worth his salt always takes things personally. You find ways of trying to help your guys. It takes a total commitment from the players and the coaches."

Keller, Hill to face 49ers?

It's clear the offense misses Dustin Keller. The tight end is the only target who has been with Mark Sanchez every season since 2009. Their chemistry hasn't gone unnoticed in the two games the Jets have played without Keller.

A hamstring setback forced him to skip the trip to Miami. In his absence, the Jets started Jeff Cumberland (two catches) and also used Konrad Reuland (two) and Dedrick Epps (none), who was signed off the Bears' practice squad Friday.

Hill was a non-factor against Miami, and Ryan said Monday that the rookie's chances of playing Sunday are "iffy" after he suffered a hamstring injury. The 6-4 Hill was targeted seven times but had no catches. Despite his issues with drops, his size and speed make him a constant threat.

DB on Jets' radar?

You better believe it. The Jets reportedly will bring in cornerback Chris Carr for a tryout this week. The seven-year veteran, cut by the Vikings last month, worked out with the Patriots recently.