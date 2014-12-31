Ryan will reportedly interview for Falcons, 49ers coaching jobs

Rex Ryan may not be out of a job for long.

The former Jets coach reportedly has interviews lined up with the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers -- two teams that also fired their coaches on Black Monday.

The Falcons dismissed Mike Smith after seven seasons. He went 66-46 during his tenure, including 10-22 over the last two seasons. Worse, Smith had a 1-4 postseason record.

Jim Harbaugh and the 49ers parted ways Sunday. Despite Harbaugh's success in San Francisco -- a 44-19-1 record in the regular season, 5-3 playoff mark and one Super Bowl appearance -- he clashed with the front office. But the 49ers' loss could be Ryan's gain.

His best asset is his defensive mind, and the 49ers have tremendous talent there. The Falcons have issues on defense, but they have offensive weapons, including a franchise quarterback in Matt Ryan -- something Ryan never had with the Jets.

Woody Johnson's decision to fire Ryan, along with general manager John Idzik, had been expected. The team finished 4-12 in 2014, marking the fourth straight year without a playoff appearance. But Ryan's personality, bravado and defensive prowess make him an attractive coaching candidate.