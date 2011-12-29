Rex takes time to refocus team

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Rex Ryan did something a bit unusual Thursday .

Once the Jets finished their pre-practice stretching, Ryan called the players together near midfield and delivered a passionate speech, trying to remind them what's at stake Sunday against the Dolphins. In order to make the playoffs, the Jets must beat Miami and hope for losses by the Bengals, the Titans and either the Broncos or Raiders.

"I don't do that very often," Ryan said. "But I had a feeling that I wanted to say something . . . I just wanted to remind them of the opportunity that's in front of us. Obviously, it's a little different. For the [previous] two years, we really haven't been in this position. We obviously were already in the playoffs last year; the year before, we knew if we won, we were in the playoffs.

"So I just wanted to make sure that I just kind of express that we have a heck of an opportunity still in front of us and basically practice accordingly."

Ryan mentioned Chargers linebacker Takeo Spikes to the team, looking to underscore how precious playoff berths are.

"Spikes has been to multiple Pro Bowls, played 14 years, 200 games he's played in, and he's never gone to a playoff game,'' Ryan said. "Sometimes you can't ever take it for granted. You've got an opportunity here, and that was something I brought up today."

Revis set to get physical

Darrelle Revis chuckled at Brandon Marshall indicating he gets the Jordan Rules treatment. But it's no laughing matter when it comes to lining up against the Dolphins wideout.

"I think Brandon is, by far, the most physical receiver in the league," he said. "We always have these matches and it's great. Even when I played him a couple of years ago when he was in Denver, a complete receiver. He can catch all the balls and run all the routes. He's just physical all the time."

Extra pointsSpecial-teams coordinator Mike Westhoff typically begins game-planning for opponents about two to four weeks before the Jets play them. So what's he doing this week? "I'm working on Houston," he said, referring to a potential playoff matchup with the Texans. "That's who we play."