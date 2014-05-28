RG Willie Colon to get knee scoped

Veteran right guard Willie Colon – who currently is recovering from a torn biceps – will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery, according to Rex Ryan.

“A knee needs to be scoped, so he’s going to have that," the the Jets coach said Thursday. "That’s something that just came up. He was really doing well on his rehab. That’s going to hold him back. We’re not going to throw him out there. We’re not playing the Patriots anytime soon. We have to do what’s best for him.”

Colon, 31, was not on the practice field for Day 2 of OTAs, but was spotted in the training room.

Ryan said there's no timetable for Colon's return but “it's safe to say it's going to be awhile.”

Oday Aboushi, a fifth-round pick of the Jets last season, has been filling in for Colon at right guard the past two days. The former Virginia tackle did not play in any games in 2013.

Though Ryan said Aboushi has looked good filling in for Colon, the veteran's absence can't be understated. Chemistry was a concern coming into this offseason following the free-agent defection of right tackle Austin Howard to the Raiders. The Jets signed former Seahawk Breno Giacomini to take Howard's place and now Aboushi will have to fill in full-time for Colon.

Colon -- a Bronx-born Hofstra product -- signed a one-year, $2-million deal this offseason.