Jets add former Vikings GM Rick Spielman as senior football adviser

NEW ORLEANS — The Jets are adding some much-needed experience to their front office.

Former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman is being hired as a senior football adviser, he announced on his podcast “With the First Pick.”

Spielman played a role in the Jets’ searches for a new general manager and head coach. They named Darren Mougey the general manager and Aaron Glenn head coach. It’s the first time either man have held those positions in their football careers.

“I’m going to be helping in any way that I can with Aaron Glenn, with Darren Mougey,” Spielman said. “Right now my biggest project is trying to rebuild the football operations side of things. So, there are a lot of changes going on up there, and I kind of feel honored and privileged that they called me and asked me to be a part of it going forward."

Spielman was part of The 33rd Team, the outside firm the Jets hired to assist in both searches. He and ex-Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum helped vet the candidates, set up interviews and were part of the meetings with the candidates.

Spielman will be a valuable resource for Mougey. He worked 13 years with the Broncos, the last three years as assistant general manager. This will be the 39-year-old Mougey’s first time running a team.

The two have a strong connection as well.

Mougey was Broncos general manager George Paton’s right-hand man in Denver. Paton worked closely with Spielman in Minnesota. Spielman was with the Vikings from 2006-2021, the last 10 years as general manager. Paton worked in the Vikings’ front office for 14 years, the last nine as assistant GM.

“Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey are the final decision makers,” Spielman said. “I'm just there as their sounding board to help them and support them in any way.”

Mougey has begun making changes in the front office. He hired former Broncos scout Robbie Paton, Geroge’s nephew, as co-director of player personnel and fired long-time Jets’ executives Greg Nejmeh and Dave Socie.