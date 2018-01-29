Jets’ Robby Anderson pleads not guilty to nine charges

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson, who was arrested in Sunrise, Florida, on Jan. 19, pleaded not guilty to nine separate charges on Monday, according to Broward County Court records.

Anderson, 24, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. and threatened to sexually assault the arresting officer’s wife, according to the arrest record from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office obtained by Newsday. Anderson was charged with resisting an officer/obstruction without violence; harm to a public servant or family; fleeing/eluding while lights/siren active; reckless driving; failure to drive in a single lane; two counts of disobeying/avoiding a red light; speeding; and turning without a signal, according to the arrest report. Three of the charges are felonies.

The report said that when Anderson was taken into custody, he made the sexual assault threat toward the arresting officer’s wife and made “other verbal threats” toward the officer’s family, the arrest report said.

The arrest report indicated that Anderson was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Anderson’s white SUV was going 105 mph in a 45-mph zone for three-quarters of a mile and ran two red lights with the police officer in pursuit, the arrest report said.

Anderson’s Miami-based attorney, Ed O’Donnell, told Newsday last week that his client did not threaten to sexually assault the police officer’s wife at the time of his arrest.