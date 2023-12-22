Jets coach Robert Saleh honors Massapequa football team for Long Island title

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The head coach of the Jets wore a sweatshirt to his news conference on Friday. It was black with a big gold letter on the front — “M” for Massapequa High School.

Robert Saleh was honoring its football team, which went 12-0 and claimed the Long Island Class I championship with a 35-7 win over Floyd on Nov. 24 at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

Saleh read off some achievements, starting with the fact that this was the program’s fourth Long Island championship.

“It’s the second title that they’ve earned the last three years,” Saleh said. “They outscored their opponents by an average of 32 points in the playoffs [32.8 to be exact], which is unbelievable. Congratulations to them on a great season.”