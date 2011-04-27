Ryan trashes Gholston, Rhodes, Giants

Rex Ryan still just can't help himself, finding ways to throw a few tweaks into his new book titled "Play Like You Mean It."

Ryan took shots at Kerry Rhodes, Vernon Gholston and the rival Giants among others, stirring things up the way only he can. Due out Tuesday, he co-wrote the book with Don Yeager and offered a little insight into some of the issues he's dealt with since taking over as Jets coach in January 2009.

He writes he was never sold on Gholston, who was taken with the sixth overall selection in 2008 and released just before the lockout began. "Truth be told, I didn't like the kid coming out of college," Ryan said. "He's a good athlete and a smart guy, but I thought he was a phony."

He essentially says the same thing about the New Meadowlands Stadium co-tenant Giants, boasting the Jets would be on a higher level for the next decade.

"Some people like to say the Giants are the big-brother team and the Jets are the little-brother team," Ryan said. "I have news for you: We are the better team. We are the big brother."

Ryan fired a barb at Rhodes, who was traded to the Cardinals last offseason for a pair of draft picks. He didn't think Rhodes was all in. "He wouldn't work, and he was a Hollywood type, flashy and needing attention," Ryan said. "I don't mind flashy, but your work ethic had better back it up."

Rhodes wasn't the only holdover from the Eric Mangini Era Ryan got rid of. He sent tight end Chris Baker and linebacker Eric Barton packing because some in the organization said "they were negative guys."

Ryan wasn't all negative, though. He ends the 280-page book thanking fans for believing in him and the team. Of course, he couldn't finish it off without hinting at what lies ahead.

"We've got a championship coming," he said, "and I can't wait to celebrate it with you!"