Jets' Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are named finalists for NFL's Rookie of the Year awards

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson were named finalists for the AP Defensive and Offensive Rookie of the Year Awards.

The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9.

Gardner helped transform the Jets’ defense from the worst in the NFL last season to top 5 this year and is the favorite to be crowned Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The No. 4 pick out of Cincinnati said before the season that his individual goals as a rookie were to make the Pro Bowl, be First-Team All-Pro and win Defensive Rookie of the year. He's already accomplished the first two on his list.

The other finalists for Defensive Rookie of the Year are Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Lions edge rusher Aiden Hutchinson.

Wilson, taken No. 10 from Ohio State, was a dynamic playmaker who became the Jets’ No. 1 receiver. He set franchise rookie records with 83 receptions and 1,103 receiving yards, but Wilson faces some tough competition for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13 touchdown passes and 5-0 regular-season record as a starter) and Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (1,050 yards rushing, nine touchdowns) are the other finalists.

Running back Breece Hall, who tore his ACL in Week 7, would have been a strong candidate for the award had he stayed healthy. Wilson said Hall would have won the award if he didn’t get hurt.

The Jets swept the Rookie Awards from the Pro Football Writers’ Association (PFWA). Gardner was voted the PFWA’s Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year and Wilson received Offensive Rookie of the Year.