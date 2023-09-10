Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner very picky about finding way to improve

Sauce Gardner accomplished a lot as a rookie. He’s heading into Year 2 on a mission.

“I’m just trying to dominate,” Gardner said. “The sky’s the limit for me. That’s how I feel. My teammates feel the same way about me, coaches as well. I’m not just going to cap my expectations for myself. Anything that’s possible I’m trying to achieve it.”

Gardner was the Defensive Rookie of the Year last season. He made first-team All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl. The Jets cornerback wants to keep rising and become the best player at his position. Gardner is on his way.

He led the NFL last year with 20 passes defended and also had the third-lowest passer rating allowed, according to Pro Football Focus (53.9). He only had two interceptions, though.

Another Gardner goal this season, which starts Monday night against Buffalo, is getting more picks.

It may not be that easy, however. Gardner’s reputation as a lockdown corner is growing. If he becomes more of a ballhawk, teams may not throw at him.

“I hope teams keep throwing it his way,” Robert Saleh said, “because the ball either ends up on the ground or I think this year it will end up in his hands.”

The Giants went at Gardner on the first play of their preseason game last month. Tyrod Taylor threw a deep pass to Jalin Hyatt that Gardner slapped away.

After he did, Gardner asked why teams keep challenging him. HBO's "Hard Knocks" captured it as well, with Saleh telling Gardner they’ll stop when you start taking the ball away.

Gardner agreed.

“He’s right,” Gardner said. “Quinnen [Williams] said the same thing. They’re right. I’ve got to get more.”

Saleh appreciates Gardner’s mindset and drive to always keep improving.

“That’s why he’s special,” Saleh said. “He always knows there’s more, there is an envelope to continue pushing, there is a line to build, there is no ceiling.

“The great ones want to be coached. The great ones want to be challenged. The great ones want to know what their flaws are and what people are seeing on tape so they can fix it and get better. He’s one of those.”

Gardner also learns from mistakes.

The first time Gardner faced Bills receiver Stefon Diggs in his rookie season, he beat him for a 42-yard reception on the game’s first play. Gardner said the Giants ran the same play with Hyatt. He had a step, but Gardner closed and broke up the pass.

“I guess I had to see that twice,” Gardner said. “Usually, I don’t make those type of mistakes, especially out the gate. It was unexpected, but this year I’m always going to be ready.”

Ruckert impresses

Second-year tight end Jeremy Ruckert, limited by a foot injury last season, has impressed the Jets. The Lindenhurst product is carving out a role for himself.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett likes Ruckert’s versatility and enjoyed his stiff-arm against Giants rookie Alex Cook in the final preseason game.

“Not only did he run a really good route, but then he ran with intention,” Hackett said. “That is what you are always looking for from a tight end.

“You look at a lot of tight ends across the league, the guys that want the ball in their hands, they are not going down. I think that is something that is really great to see. He continues to do that even in practice. He can also block in the run game and in pass protection . . . Ruckert’s one of those guys we are excited to see out there.”