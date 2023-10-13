Jets' Sauce Gardner questionable vs. Eagles with undisclosed illness

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The Jets’ chances of upsetting the undefeated Eagles took on a potentially big hit on Friday when star cornerback Sauce Gardner missed practice with an undisclosed illness.

Gardner was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, which officially means there is a 50-50 chance he will play. And an equal chance that he will not.

Coach Robert Saleh, who spoke before Gardner was listed as questionable, said he expected Gardner to play.

Cornerback D.J. Reed is out for a second straight game after not clearing the NFL’s concussion protocols. Bryce Hall should start in his place.

Also added to the injury list on Friday was wide receiver and kick returner Xavier Gipson (ankle). He is listed as questionable.

The Jets' special teams are already down standouts Justin Hardee and Brandin Echols, who will both be out with hamstring injuries.

Wide receiver Irvin Charles was added to the 53-man roster earlier in the week to help on special teams.

“Irv coming up is a big deal,” Saleh said. “So we’ve got some reinforcements.”

The Eagles have injury issues of their own. Standout rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter (ankle) and cornerback Darius Slay (knee) are out.

Carter, the ninth overall pick, leads Philadelphia (5-0) with 3½ sacks. Saleh called him “an uber, uber talented young man.”