Source: Former Dolphins CB Dimitri Patterson visiting Jets Monday

Could a new cornerback be on the horizon for the Jets?

A source confirmed to Newsday that former Dolphins defensive back Dimitri Patterson is visiting the team Monday.

While wide receiver remains a key area of need, the Jets are even more desperate for a starting corner. They released their former No. 1 Antonio Cromartie two days before free agency started, watched Darrelle Revis sign with the rival Patriots and also lost out to the Giants for Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Many expect the Jets to draft a cornerback in the early rounds of the NFL draft. But they may also choose to address the position by signing Patterson.

Patterson -- who has spent time with the Redskins, Vikings, Chiefs, Eagles, Browns and Dolphins since he went undrafted in 2005 -- appeared in just six games for Miami last season before being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. In those six games, he recorded four interceptions, six passes defended, 19 tackles and a sack.