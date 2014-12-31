Sources: Jets' search starts with Seattle's Dan Quinn

Jets owner Woody Johnson is casting a wide net in his search for a new coach and general manager.

The organization is at an important crossroads after the firings of Rex Ryan and John Idzik on Monday following a 4-12 season. But with the help of newly hired consultants Charley Casserly and Ron Wolf, Johnson has a game plan in place.

And Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is at the top of the list of head-coaching candidates.

The Jets will fly to Seattle later this week and interview Quinn on Friday, according to league sources. Johnson, Casserly and Wolf also plan to interview Seahawks assistant head coach/offensive line coach Tom Cable for the Jets' head-coaching job, and director of pro personnel Trent Kirchner for the GM vacancy.

Quinn, a Morristown, New Jersey, native, is a former Hofstra defensive assistant and served as the Jets' defensive line coach on Eric Mangini's staff from 2007-2008. Quinn knows defense: The Seahawks, led by their "Legion of Boom" secondary, finished the season ranked No. 1 in overall defense and pass defense and third in rushing defense.

Unfortunately for Johnson, Quinn's a hot commodity. The 49ers flew to Seattle yesterday to interview him, according to Fox Sports 1.

And more teams surely will interview Quinn.

Before the Jets fly to Seattle, they'll interview an in-house candidate for Ryan's old job -- assistant head coach/RBs coach Anthony Lynn.

A two-time Super Bowl champion with the Broncos, Lynn joined the Jets in 2009.

The Jets also have requested permission to interview Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for their head-coaching vacancy, as well as Chargers offensive coordinator Frank Reich and Ravens offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak.

And, as promised, Johnson has devised a list of GM candidates who have strong scouting and personnel backgrounds. In addition to Kirchner, the Jets have requested permission to interview Texans director of college scouting Mike Maccagnan, Eagles director of pro personnel Rick Mueller, Ravens assistant GM Eric DeCosta and Vikings assistant GM George Paton.

The Jets have coveted DeCosta for a while, but landing a meeting with him likely won't be easy. He declined the Jets' interview request last year and has turned down the Raiders, Bears and Seahawks in the past as well. He's in line to succeed current Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome.

There is one in-house candidate for the Jets' GM vacancy: Rod Graves, their senior director of football administration.

Shortly after Idzik took the job in January 2013, he hired Graves, a football executive with more than 30 years of experience. Before joining the Jets, he spent 16 years in Arizona, including four seasons as the Cardinals' VP of football operations and six seasons as their GM.

With Idzik out of the picture, Graves is overseeing the team's football operations on an interim basis until a new GM is hired.

Notes & quotes: Third-string QB Matt Simms has renegotiated his contract, meaning he will not become an exclusive-rights free agent next season . . . The Jets signed eight players to reserve/future contracts: K Andrew Furney, LB Mario Harvey, DB Keith Lewis, CB Dashaun Phillips, OL Brent Qvale, RB Daryl Richardson, P Jake Schum and LB Chris Young.