Still unclear if Sanchez needs surgery

Mike Tannenbaum said the Jets haven't reached a conclusion about whether quarterback Mark Sanchez will have surgery on his sore right (throwing) shoulder.

"We haven't made a decision there yet," the general manager said Friday. "He's going to get a couple of opinions and then we are going to make the best decision once we get all the information. No decision has been reached yet."

Sanchez and the Jets still are gathering that information and are having team physician Kenneth Montgomery pore over the details.

Should surgery be recommended for Sanchez, Tannenbaum would prefer to get it done as soon as possible so Sanchez can get back on the road to recovery quickly. "If you are going to have a procedure, you'd like to get going on that sooner than later just so you can start the rehab," Tannenbaum said. "But we don't have a drop-dead date. We are working collaboratively, Ken Montgomery along with some of these other shoulder experts.

"So we'll keep looking at it and then be making a decision on it as soon as possible."

Smith fined. The NFL fined Jets safety Eric Smith $10,000 for striking a defenseless player - receiver Emmanuel Sanders - in the head in the Jets' loss to the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game.