Suggestion box open for Rex, Jets

The week off will give the Jets' players plenty of time to "reset" and "make new commitments," said nose tackle Sione Po'uha. But the bye week will be far less enjoyable for the coaches, who must figure out how to improve the 3-5 team.

"I want thoughts from everyone on this staff, not just a coordinator," Rex Ryan said via conference call Monday. "I want it from everybody. Is it little changes? Is it radical changes? I'm up for any suggestion. We have to get better."

The coach said Sunday's 30-9 loss to the Dolphins was "a step back," and as a result, the Jets now "have no wiggle room."

"When they come back, we have to be all in," Ryan said. "I want them to get away and be ready to come back with that mentality.

Po'uha has faith he and his teammates will return to Florham Park with a renewed focus.

"We're still believing," he said, "we're still swinging and we're still working to get this thing right."

Jet streams

Ryan said he hopes to have a healthy roster in time for their next game in Seattle on Nov. 11. Though Bart Scott "would have toughed it out," the coach said, "there are times when it's probably in the player's best interest when we have to sit him down." . . . S Eric Smith (knee), RB Bilal Powell (shoulder separation) and KR/RB Joe McKnight (high ankle sprain) are expected back after the bye, but Ryan was less optimistic about backup NT Kenrick Ellis (knee). Po'uha (lower back tightness), who played for the first time since Week 4, said he has no structural damage and emerged from the game "healthy."