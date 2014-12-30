The job market for Rex Ryan

WHAT'S NEXT FOR REX?

So what does Rex Ryan do now that he's no longer coach of the Jets? He should have a few options:

TAKE ANOTHER HEAD-COACHING JOB

Ryan might draw interest in the current hiring cycle, even though he's coming off a 4-12 season. Many coaches succeed in a second try as a head coach -- Bill Belichick is the best example -- and Ryan could be in demand. The Falcons and Bears might consider him an option.

BECOME A DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

Ryan would be in demand if he didn't get a head coaching job and was willing to work as a defensive coordinator. He's still one of the brightest defensive minds in the game. But it might take a massive contract offer to lure him back to that role; he has expressed a desire to be a head coach, not an assistant.

GO INTO TELEVISION

TV executives have indicated that Ryan would be a big hit on television because of his genuine personality, quick wit and willingness to say whatever comes to mind. Many former coaches have gone into television at some point during their careers, most notably Jon Gruden and Bill Cowher. Former Jets coach Herm Edwards also is a TV analyst.