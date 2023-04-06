Jets add former Packers QB Tim Boyle

The Jets are adding to their thin quarterback roster by signing veteran Tim Boyle to a one-year deal, the team announced on Thursday.

Boyle was a Packers backup in 2019 and ’20, where he worked with presumed future Jets starter Aaron Rodgers. He also will be reunited with Nathaniel Hackett, who was his coordinator with the Packers and now holds that position with the Jets.

Boyle, 28, is listed at 6-4, 233 pounds. He played for the Lions in 2021 and Bears in ’22.

As a starter, he is 0-3, all with Detroit, and in his NFL career is 66-for-106 for 574 yards, three touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He was 2-for-8 for 33 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions with Chicago last season.

Coach Robert Saleh said last month Zach Wilson will be the Jets’ No. 2 quarterback entering the coming season.

Boyle played collegiately at Connecticut and Eastern Kentucky.

NFL Nework first reported the deal.